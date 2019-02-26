Arrow Blue Porsche 911 Turbo S with Carbon Wheels Looks Bewitching

With so many Porsche 911 derivatives landing these days, it can be easy to overlook the Turbo S. However, since the rear-engined supercar is one hell of a missile, we're committed to keeping this under the spotlight.

Looking past the main shade of the Zuffenhausen toy, we notice the carbon wheels of the 580 horsepower vehicle. The uber-light rolling goodies debuted on the super-limited 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series back in 2017, but these are now an option for the standard Turbo and Turbo S, if we might call the latter so.



The scale-friendly shoes come with a price of $14,980 when fitted to the Turbo S, while Turbo buyers need to pay $18,770 for them.



Note that the wheels are built from carbon fiber reinforced polymer, while a metallic reinforcement element is found on the back of the spokes. The construction of the rims means these are 20 percent lighter compared to the already featherweight alloy wheels, but they are also 20 percent stronger. For the record, the overall weight reduction (think: four units) sits at 19 lbs.



Truth be told, the appearance of these rimes is an opinion splitter and while certain Porschephiles approve of the unsprung weight reduction, others worry about the looks and the real-world maintenance, as far as asphalt issues are concerned.



While all 992 models come in widebody form (past models only saw AWD derivatives using such an approach), the future Turbo seems even wider, with its posterior perhaps behind as hefty as that of the current GT2 RS.



