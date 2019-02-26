autoevolution

Porsche Macan EV Confirmed, Underpinned By PPE Platform

26 Feb 2019, 13:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As early as “the beginning of July last year” is when Porsche decided what the future holds for the Macan, and it’s electric! The second generation of the compact luxury crossover that handles better than segment rivals will be underpinned by the Porsche Premium Electric vehicle architecture.
9 photos
2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S2019 Porsche Macan S
The Taycan is based on the J1, meaning that the Macan will differ to some extent from the four-door electric sedan. Porsche is certain to offer a dual-motor setup, but it remains to be seen if there’s a case to be made for rear-wheel drive.

Jointly developed with Audi, the PPE will go official in 2021 with a couple of models. Porsche is so serious about electromobility that it plans to invest more than six billion euros through 2022. Around 500 million are taken by the Taycan and derivates and one billion for the electrification and hybridization of existing models.

Turning our attention back to the Macan EV, Porsche confirmed 800-volt ultra-fast charging and Leipzig. That’s right, ladies and gents; the compact luxury crossover will be manufactured at the factory where the first generation and Panamera are made!

Opened in August 2002, Leipzig is also responsible for the making the body shell of the Bentley Continental GT since 2018. Although unpainted, the bodies then head to Crewe in the United Kingdom by train.

Approximately 90,000 Macan models are produced in Leipzig every year, making the crossover the best-selling Porsche worldwide. The Cayenne ranks second, and the Panamera comes on third place according to the Stuttgart-based automaker founded by Ferdinand Porsche in 1931.

“By 2025, half of all our vehicles could have an electric drive system,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the board of management. “Over the next ten years, we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimized gasoline engines, plug-in hybrid models, and electric sports cars.”

Since the groundbreaking in February 2000, Porsche has invested more than 1.3 billion euros in Leipzig. The addition of the Macan EV will help both the factory and suppliers in the area, which is a win-win situation for everyone. On an ending note, will you miss the sounds made by the 2.0-liter turbo and V6 engine options?
Porsche Macan EV crossover Porsche Macan EV Porsche SUV
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 