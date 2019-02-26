Porsche Macan EV Confirmed, Underpinned By PPE Platform

As early as “the beginning of July last year” is when Porsche decided what the future holds for the Macan, and it’s electric! The second generation of the compact luxury crossover that handles better than segment rivals will be underpinned by the Porsche Premium Electric vehicle architecture.

Jointly developed with Audi, the PPE will go official in 2021 with a couple of models. Porsche is so serious about electromobility that it plans to invest more than six billion euros through 2022. Around 500 million are taken by the Taycan and derivates and one billion for the electrification and hybridization of existing models.



Opened in August 2002, Leipzig is also responsible for the making the body shell of the Bentley Continental GT since 2018. Although unpainted, the bodies then head to Crewe in the United Kingdom by train.



“By 2025, half of all our vehicles could have an electric drive system,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the board of management. “Over the next ten years, we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimized gasoline engines, plug-in hybrid models, and electric sports cars.”



The Taycan is based on the J1, meaning that the Macan will differ to some extent from the four-door electric sedan. Porsche is certain to offer a dual-motor setup, but it remains to be seen if there's a case to be made for rear-wheel drive.