autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

New Ferrari Dino Rendered as Rumored Hybrid V6 Supercar

20 Mar 2019, 14:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
By now, anybody with a remote interest in care and an Internet connection is well aware of the fact that Ferrari is working to develop a hybrid powertrain. The gas-electric setup, which will pack a more serious electric part compared to the hardware present on the LaFerrari, is set to animate multiple future Prancing Horse models, one of which could be the expected Dino revival.
20 photos
2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
Maranello's hybrid architecture, which is said to be based on a V6 motor being more or less related to the Ferrari-built 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 powering the Afla Romeo Giulia Q and Stelvio Q, could debut as early as this year.

And the setup, which will probably be a plug-in one, is expected to be used in at least three models. We'll start with the said Dino, since we've already brought along a rendering that portrays the rumored revival.

Keep in mind that Enzo Ferrari introduced the original Dino back in 1968. This was a more affordable model that would allow the Italian brand to compete against models such as the Porsche 911, while using a V6 engine. As for the name, this honored the Ferrari founder's son Dino, whose stint had been cut short by muscular dystrophy in the 1950s.

The rumored Dino revival is under a lot of pressure, since, for instance, the current entry-level model of the company, namely the Portofino, has received mixed reviews (these are superior to those of the California models the 2+2 roadster replaces, though).

As for the other two Prancing Horses that should receive the new gas-electric setup, the first is the upcoming Ferrari SUV. This reportedly uses the Purosangue codename and little is known about it so far.

When it comes to the second, we're talking about a supercar based on 488 GTB - think of an evolution such as the F8 Tributo, but one that would make use of the said solution.

 

Build this for under a million Euro. Ferrari Dino 246 by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com

A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Mar 20, 2019 at 4:58am PDT

Ferrari ferrari dino rendering pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 