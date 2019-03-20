New Ferrari Dino Rendered as Rumored Hybrid V6 Supercar

By now, anybody with a remote interest in care and an Internet connection is well aware of the fact that Ferrari is working to develop a hybrid powertrain. The gas-electric setup, which will pack a more serious electric part compared to the hardware present on the LaFerrari, is set to animate multiple future Prancing Horse models, one of which could be the expected Dino revival.
Maranello's hybrid architecture, which is said to be based on a V6 motor being more or less related to the Ferrari-built 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 powering the Afla Romeo Giulia Q and Stelvio Q, could debut as early as this year.
And the setup, which will probably be a plug-in one, is expected to be used in at least three models. We'll start with the said Dino, since we've already brought along a rendering that portrays the rumored revival.
Keep in mind that Enzo Ferrari introduced the original Dino back in 1968. This was a more affordable model that would allow the Italian brand to compete against models such as the Porsche 911, while using a V6 engine. As for the name, this honored the Ferrari founder's son Dino, whose stint had been cut short by muscular dystrophy in the 1950s.
The rumored Dino revival is under a lot of pressure, since, for instance, the current entry-level model of the company, namely the Portofino, has received mixed reviews (these are superior to those of the California models the 2+2 roadster replaces, though).
As for the other two Prancing Horses that should receive the new gas-electric setup, the first is the upcoming Ferrari SUV. This reportedly uses the Purosangue codename and little is known about it so far.
When it comes to the second, we're talking about a supercar based on 488 GTB - think of an evolution such as the F8 Tributo, but one that would make use of the said solution.
And the setup, which will probably be a plug-in one, is expected to be used in at least three models. We'll start with the said Dino, since we've already brought along a rendering that portrays the rumored revival.
Keep in mind that Enzo Ferrari introduced the original Dino back in 1968. This was a more affordable model that would allow the Italian brand to compete against models such as the Porsche 911, while using a V6 engine. As for the name, this honored the Ferrari founder's son Dino, whose stint had been cut short by muscular dystrophy in the 1950s.
The rumored Dino revival is under a lot of pressure, since, for instance, the current entry-level model of the company, namely the Portofino, has received mixed reviews (these are superior to those of the California models the 2+2 roadster replaces, though).
As for the other two Prancing Horses that should receive the new gas-electric setup, the first is the upcoming Ferrari SUV. This reportedly uses the Purosangue codename and little is known about it so far.
When it comes to the second, we're talking about a supercar based on 488 GTB - think of an evolution such as the F8 Tributo, but one that would make use of the said solution.
Build this for under a million Euro. Ferrari Dino 246 by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com