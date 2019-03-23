autoevolution
Ferrari F8 Tributo Shows Up on London Streets, Looks Amazing In Real Life

23 Mar 2019
With the Geneva Motor Show that marked the debut of the Ferrari F8 Tributo now over, the time has come to welcome the latest Prancing Horse into the real world. And an example of the mid-engined machine has recently been spotted on London streets.
You can check out the 488 GTB replacement in the Instagram post and YouTube video below. It looks like the supercar wears the famous Rosso Corsa attire.

Maranello used a now-familiar scheme to bring the F8 Tributo to life. To be more precise, the newcomer borrows quite a few elements from the 488 Pista. We're refering to goodies such as the 720 hp spec for the twin-turbo V8 motor, as well as various aero elements. And yes, this is similar to what Lamborghini did when coming up with the Huracan Evo, which, for instance, receives the 640 hp Performante motor configuration.

And with the F8 coupe already out there, it shouldn't take long until the Italian automotive producer delivers the Spider incarnation of the go-fast tool. Note that the Internet doesn't like to be kept waiting, which is why we've already received a rendering of the open-air model.

Then again, Ferrari has many other plans for the following years. And the company is set to make two important changes to its lineup.

The first is the introduction of a crossover. The Italians insist that the newcomer won't be anything like super-SUVs that are already on the market, which is why they're even calling it an FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle).

As for the second, this is related to the said high-rider, but should spread beyond it. That's because we're referring to the hybrid powertrain delivered by the Italian engineers.

Unlike in the case of the gas-electric hardware present on the LaFerrari, the new powertrain should feature a plug-in setup. And while the hybrid hardware should land on the FUV, this could also animate multiple Ferrari supercars.

 

