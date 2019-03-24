Nero DS Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta with Bianco Avus Stripes Looks Sharp

The Ferrari 488 Speciale Aperta is more than worthy of its nameplate's middle section. After all, we are talking about a machine that signaled the end of an era for the Prancing Horse (more on this below). Well, we've now come across a spec we want to share with you.
The Maranello special edition sitting before us comes dressed in Nero DS, which wasn't exactly a frequent choice among Speciale owners, which means this example stands out for the get-go.
Then we have the racing livery inspiration and we're talking about the Blu/Bianco Avus stripes that run the entire length of the supercar.
As for the cabin spec, the interior of the Fezza is covered in Black Alcantara (by the way, this material is lighter than leather, which is perfect for a circuit-focused special edition).
The said Blue-Bianco combo has also found its way inside the vehicle, with this being used for the seat inserts. Oh, and let's not forget the Blu contrast stitching and the red rev counter of the beast.
The Italian automotive producer only brought 499 units of the Speciale Aperta to the world and the one we have here came to the world back in 2014.
Returning to the status of the car that we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you the 458 Speciale was the final naturally aspirated V8, with Ferrari switching to twin-turbocharging for the 488.
The model was also the last one built while ex-chairman Luca Di Montezemolo, who had worked with Enzo, was still around. He was replaced by the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who also made Ferrari public by listing the company on the stock exchange.
Oh, and if you happen to be looking for a more in-depth look at the mid-engined delight, here's our Ferrari 458 Speciale drive, which involves the Coupe incarnation of the Italian exotic.
Then we have the racing livery inspiration and we're talking about the Blu/Bianco Avus stripes that run the entire length of the supercar.
As for the cabin spec, the interior of the Fezza is covered in Black Alcantara (by the way, this material is lighter than leather, which is perfect for a circuit-focused special edition).
The said Blue-Bianco combo has also found its way inside the vehicle, with this being used for the seat inserts. Oh, and let's not forget the Blu contrast stitching and the red rev counter of the beast.
The Italian automotive producer only brought 499 units of the Speciale Aperta to the world and the one we have here came to the world back in 2014.
Returning to the status of the car that we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you the 458 Speciale was the final naturally aspirated V8, with Ferrari switching to twin-turbocharging for the 488.
The model was also the last one built while ex-chairman Luca Di Montezemolo, who had worked with Enzo, was still around. He was replaced by the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who also made Ferrari public by listing the company on the stock exchange.
Oh, and if you happen to be looking for a more in-depth look at the mid-engined delight, here's our Ferrari 458 Speciale drive, which involves the Coupe incarnation of the Italian exotic.
Fresh arrival! This 2014 Speciale Aperta has just come into stock. 1 of just 499 produced worldwide and finished in the brilliant Nero DS with Bianco Avus Racing Livery. Full details available on our website (link in bio). #ferrari #458 #speciale #aperta