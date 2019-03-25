Ford GT 14-Year Ownership Cost Is Amazing ($113/Month), Doug DeMuro Explains

It's no secret that buying a new car won't bring you the satisfaction it used to. We're not even referring to how our vehicles are getting heavier and less exciting to drive here. Instead, we're talking about all new cars, including your neighbor's crossover. To put things shortly, cars are more expensive than they used to be (even adjusted for inflation) and deliver inferior reliability. Well, if you add upp the four downsides mentioned above, you'll understand that older performance cars are more sought after than ever and we'd like to zoom in on the first-gen Ford GT.
Now, as some of you may know, Doug DeMuro bought such an FGT some six months ago. And the journo has now decided to share the ownership costs with us. No, not just the expenses that took place since last year.
Instead, the quirks and features aficionado took the time to go through the entire paperwork of the car - he bought the supercharged V8 toy from its original owner, who sold the thing and bought a second-gen GT.
Well, as it turns out, the fact that the engine block found at the middle of the supercar initially came from a pickup truck means more than it might seem. And we're talking affordability here.
As it turns out, the machine only cost its owners an average of $113 per month in maintenance and repairs. That would be a total of $16,500 or $18,500 adjusted for inflation for around 14 years.
Note that Doug didn't include insurance when adding up the numbers, while mentioning that this would set one back around $2-3,000 per year.
This is the kind of number-related supercar video that will make your jaw drop, so we don't want to spoil it by mentioning other figures here. So yes, the full 15-minute clip is worthy of your attention.
