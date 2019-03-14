autoevolution
Ares Panther Is the Lamborghini Huracan-based DeTomaso Pantera

14 Mar 2019
Codenamed Project 1, the Ares Panther is all sorts of wonderful. The looks of the DeTomaso Pantera coupled to a high-revving V10 that relies on natural aspiration, what more could you wish for?
Part of the Legends Reborn series, the mid-engine land missile with looks from the 1970s doesn’t come cheap. It takes about three months to convert the Huracan to the Pantera, and the starting price is €615,000 according to Ares Design, excluding optional extras.

The first examples of the breed will be delivered in May 2019, featuring Haldex all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission. The original was rear-wheel drive, had a five-speed manual, and the Cleveland V8 from Ford with 5.8 liters of displacement.

An estimated 7,260 units of the original were produced, including the one Elvis Presley shot on more than one occasion. The Ares Panther? 21 examples will ever be made, making the Huracan-based reinterpretation much rarer than the supercar which replaced the Mangusta.

Tipping the scale at 1,423 kilograms dry, the Ares Panther features a weight distribution of 43 percent front and 57 percent rear. The Lamborghini-sourced engine is tuned to produce 650 ponies at 8,250 rpm and more than 600 Nm of torque, figures that would make even the Huracan Performante blush with admiration.

Made from aluminum and carbon fiber, the Panther also happens to feature a high-strength steel rollcage for the sake of safety. Zero to 100 km/h comes in 3.1 seconds, and on full song, Ares Design promises more than 325 km/h (202 mph).

Beauty might be in the eyes of the beholder, but would you take a look at those pop-up LED headlights? The gold-painted wheels and red Brembo brake calipers add to the visual drama. The braking system is carbon ceramic, and we’re almost certain Ares Design took the parts from Huracan without any modifications whatsoever.

As far sa the interior is concerned, the tuner and coachbuilder makes a case for customization based on the customer’s design request. Handcrafted panels from carbon fiber, Nappa leather, Alcantara, the whole nine yards are available as long as your pockets are deep enough.
