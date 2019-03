That’s the premise of a recent viral video, as well. It first popped up on Instagram and it shows a gorgeous, red Bugatti Chiron spray-painted and with a smashed windshield, and the lesson seems to be to never underestimate an angry woman because she will always, without fail, hit you where it hurts the most. Fortunately, in this particular case, there’s more to the sight than meets the eye.In plainer words, the vid’s a fake, The Drive argues. At first sight, it looks legit enough and the mere shock of seeing a $3 million car is probably enough to make you overlook some issues with it. But if you look closely enough, you can see that the car is just a render. Not only is it not damaged, it’s not even there.“The man recording the scene sounds shocked, and at first pass his drunken camera work is acceptable as any terribly-filmed viral video. But the swaying is no accident - it's a clever trick to distract the viewer from the fact that […] the whole thing is a render,” the publication says.However, the dead giveaway is the sight of the smashed windshield, with the stiletto heel stuck in it.“That's not how the safety glass in a car windshield looks when its damaged. And besides, do you really think a car that can go 261 mph has a windshield that can be broken with a fancy shoe?,” The Drive writes.Last but not least, a fashion observation that also serves as confirmation that the video is fake. No woman dating a man driving a Chiron would wear this type of heels anymore, not in the year 2019 - not even if her life depended on it. Those shoes went out of style almost a decade ago and are now known solely as “stripper heels” because only they wear them. No offense to strippers.