Cruise Ship Tilts Completely to The Side in Strong Wind, Passengers Injured

7 Mar 2019, 13:03 UTC
by
Boarding a cruise ship and traveling the world is meant to be an unforgettable experience, but not like this. Passengers on board the Norwegian Escape, which left from New York City on March 3 and was headed to Florida and the Bahamas, were injured when the ship titled to the side.
It didn’t sink, though. People Magazine reports that the ship came across very strong winds, with gusts reaching 100 knots (115 mph), which titled it completely to the side. Everything that was not bolted down came crashing and many passengers were injured.

At the time, the ship was on route to Port Canaveral. The strong winds “resulted in the ship heeling to the port side,” a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines tells the publication. Translation: the ship leaned to the left side, with passengers saying that many of the lower floors became submerged when it did. Reports say the ship tilted to a 45 degree angle, but the operator isn’t confirming them at the moment.

“Several injuries were reported and those guests and crew received immediate attention and were treated by the ship’s medical staff. There was no damage to the ship; she remains fully operational. She arrived to Port Canaveral today,” the statement continues.

The ship was met by several ambulances, which offered first-aid to all those injured. Asked whether the cruise operator would be providing any kind of compensation to the passengers for what happened, the rep refused to comment.

Photos and videos of the incident were shared on social media, highlighting the wave of panic that rippled through passengers. According to some accounts, even the cruise director was pretty shaken about what happened, when he eventually addressed the incident some 20 minutes later.

You can see some of the damage caused on board in the footage at the bottom of the page, as well. There is no sight of injured passengers in it, but reports say many were hurt. The cruise operator says none of the injuries were serious.





