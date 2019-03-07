Startech Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin Vantage Try To Impress

By now, we're well accustomed to the aftermarket side of the Geneva Motor Show. And we're now here to discuss a pair of Grand Tourers that have been massaged by Startech. The German aftermarket specialist has played with the Aston Martin Vantage and the Bentley Continental GT.

The first includes body pieces that can be ordered in carbon, with the rear diffuser (F1-style center light and all) being the most important development. Oh, and let's not forget the custom 21-inch wheels.



Keep in mind that the German tuner is part of the Brabus group, so the tech side of these development comes from the latter badge, which means one won't have any troubles in terms of the warranty.



The Affalterbach 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 heart of the machine, which delivers 510 hp and 685 Nm in factory trim has been taken to 600 ponies and 775 Nm of twist. As a result of the gym trip, which consists of a Plug and Play ECU module, the British toy can now complete the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, while its top speed now sits at 320 km/h.



As for the Startech Bentley Continental GT, this sits closer to the ground and now rides on custom 22-inch wheels. The Crewe machine also packs a few small carbon fiber additions and we're glad these aren's more aggressive.



In fact, the S-modded Conti GT is focused on the cabin makeover. And one can gift the interior of the British toy with materials such as polished carbon, quilted leather and the finest wood.



