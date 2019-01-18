Idiot Tourist Jumps From 11th Floor of Royal Caribbean Cruise, Gets Lifetime Ban

Proving that age is not a prerequisite for common sense, a 27-year-old tourist on board a Royal Caribbean Cruise jumped from the 11th floor into the ocean – and had his buds film the stunt so they could post it on social media.

4 photos



A Royal Caribbean spokesperson tells the media that the incident happened on board the Symphony of the Seas, while it was docked in Nassau, Bahamas. Naydev jumped with help from his friends, who kept him upright on the railings until he mustered the courage to jump, as you can see in his



When staff saw what he’d done, they brought him back on board and told him to collect his belongings. They also told him he was barred from Royal Caribbean for life and that he would be left behind in the Bahamas – and that they had no intention of paying for him to get back home. His pals also got the lifetime ban, but they were able to complete the journey.



“This was stupid and reckless behavior and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again,” the spokesperson says. Staff also reported him to the local police, but they refused to press charges.



Speaking to



“I just hope I don’t inspire anyone to try this, because I don’t want to feel responsible for any injuries,” Naydev says. “I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the Internet. I did not think this through before I jumped. My idea was this would be a good laugh for my friends and I would just swim back to shore and continue my vacation.” According to his friends, they wanted to make the video go viral and the fact that Nick Naydev was probably risking his life by taking the 100-feet jump seemed to matter very little. Well, the video did go viral, but the stunt ended up costing Naydev his holiday and a considerable amount of money.A Royal Caribbean spokesperson tells the media that the incident happened on board the Symphony of the Seas, while it was docked in Nassau, Bahamas. Naydev jumped with help from his friends, who kept him upright on the railings until he mustered the courage to jump, as you can see in his Instagram video.When staff saw what he’d done, they brought him back on board and told him to collect his belongings. They also told him he was barred from Royal Caribbean for life and that he would be left behind in the Bahamas – and that they had no intention of paying for him to get back home. His pals also got the lifetime ban, but they were able to complete the journey.“This was stupid and reckless behavior and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again,” the spokesperson says. Staff also reported him to the local police, but they refused to press charges.Speaking to Fox13 , Naydev insists that he didn’t think of the consequences of his stunt. He claims he only wanted to have some fun, but his pals tell a different story: in addition to seeking new thrills, they were also aiming for viral status.“I just hope I don’t inspire anyone to try this, because I don’t want to feel responsible for any injuries,” Naydev says. “I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the Internet. I did not think this through before I jumped. My idea was this would be a good laugh for my friends and I would just swim back to shore and continue my vacation.”