Charlie Sheen is Still Winning in New Ultra Tune Commercial

This feels like 2011 all over again, because Charlie Sheen is still living the good life, still having buxom ladiez fall down at his feet – almost literally so.
This is, in fact, a new ad for Ultra Tune, an Australian automotive servicing and roadside company. It was shot in Melbourne last year, and it’s just now that we get to see it in all its glory.

You can also find it at the bottom of the page.

The commercial is meant to convince you to “avoid unexpected situations” by having “your car serviced at Ultra Tune!,” as one male voice says in voiceover at the end of it. It tries to do so by putting 4 busty women in rather unconvincing wigs and in a hot pink Mini Cooper, whose brakes malfunction at the right time.

The car speeds down the road and into the water, where Sheen happens to be fishing off his yacht called – you guessed it - “Winning.” He’s sipping on a cocktail as he’s musing about “feeling lucky,” right before he noticed there are “women overboard. Lots of them!” He gets them to come on board his boat, while he gloats about being fresh out of towels.

To his disappointment, none of the women wants a selfie with him, because they’re too busy hitting up Ultra Tune online. So, not #winning after all.

As some of you might recall, back in 2011 was the highest paid actor in television, making an estimated $2 million for each episode of “Two and a Half Men.” Then, his cocaine addiction got the best of him, sending him on a (highly mediated) downward spiral that had him utter the now-iconic lines “I am not bipolar, I am bi-winning” and “I have tiger blood,” among others.

Since then, Sheen’s luck and life has changed: he’s sober(ish) now, and is receiving treatment for HIV, is no longer working in the industry (save for the occasional guest appearance in commercials like this one) and, most importantly, is no longer partying with busty women like the ones in this ad.

