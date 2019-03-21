autoevolution
New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in Traffic, There Will Be an Aerokit

Porsche engineers are working full time to complete the development of the 992-generation 911 Turbo. And with the supercar now being in its advanced development stages, prototypes are now driving in traffic, so we can bring these to you.
New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in Traffic
With all 911 models now getting the wider rear fenders (this used to be a feature of AWD cars), you should know the Turbo will receive an even fatter posterior. In fact, the rear end of the new Turbo might just be as generous as that of the current 911 GT2 RS.

And don't let the camouflaged bits of the test car we have here fool you (this is actually black tape) - a photo showcasing an Agate Grey example of the supercar has already leaked onto the web, obviously showing most styling cues.

However, we can tell you the Turbo will continue to receive an Aerokit. And while the slightly extrovert rear wing shown in the leaked pic leads us to believe it was wearing the Aerokit, the prototype we have here doesn't seem to pack it.

Of course, the Turbo will once again make use of PAA (that would be Porsche Active Aerodynamics) hardware, with this involving the front splitter and the rear spoiler on the 991, for instance.

As far as the firepower is concerned, the German automotive producer is rumored to retire the 3.8-liter flat-six heart of the current car in the race for efficiency. In fact, the dark corners of the Internet are suggesting the Turbo S badge will morph into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne.

Then again, we might have to wait for the 992.2 mid-cycle revamp (this typically arrives after four years on the market) to find out if such rumors are true. Meanwhile, here's something for you 911 Turbo Cabriolet fans.

