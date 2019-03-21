Electric Bugatti Divo Spotted Driving Around Geneva Is Confusing

You might have heard about the rumors of Bugatti looking to add an EV to its lineup. Well, before we get more clues on the matter, we'll remind you that Bugatti electric cars have already been present at this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show.

That's right, Molsheim brought at least a pair of EVs to the Swiss venue. And that's because the La Voiture Noire and Divo that were displayed at the event didn't drive around under the power of the infamous quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.However, since none of the two is actually ready for the world, the company chose to bring mockups animated by electric motors to Geneva. And since we've already shown you the $18.7 million La Voiture Noire (here's the tale ), we are now on the topic to deliver a piece of footage that sees the much more affordable Divo (think: $5.8 million) doing the same thing while making its way out of the event.Seeing the Chiron-based hypercar moving around in complete silence might be confusing, but it's not like the clues towards this weren't there. For instance, the Volkswagen Group's crown jewel brand made it clear that customer deliveries for the Divo aren't scheduled to kick off until next year.In fact, last October, when the Divo showed up in Paris, the Bugatti wheelbase talked about a "near-production vehicle – not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC, as a general operating permit has not yet been issued,"Now, returning to the actual Bugatti electric vehicle we mentioned in the title above, we'll sum up the rumors for you - the French brand is expected to build on the platform of the Porsche Taycan, obviously adding its stratosphere-like features. And the result is expected to come our way in 2013, while the Porsche Taycan will enter production later this year.