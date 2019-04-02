2019 Corvette Grand Sport to Pace Indy 500, Chevy to Make a Show of It

In 1948, a Fleetmaster Six convertible was the first Chevrolet car to pace one of the world's most famous races, the Indianapolis 500. On May 26, 2019, another Chevy, this time a Corvette Grand Sport, will do it again for the 30th time.

“Chevrolet is honored to lead the way for the 500 once again,” said in a statement Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing.



“The Grand Sport is a particularly excellent choice as its wide body and aerodynamic features are steeped in racing heritage.”



33 drivers will follow the Corvette 103rd edition of the race nearly two months from now, and to honor them Chevy will deploy 33 2019



The Corvette Grand Sport pace car that will be deployed on the track is wearing Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat paintwork with GM Design Indy 500 decal package. Running down its length are, of course, racing blade silver dual stripes.



Performance wise, the car is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 DI aluminum engine that develops 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and is controlled via an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.



With this powertrain, the car is more than a match for the racers in the Indy 500. It can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, and accelerate without fear of losing control thanks to the use of a series of active and passive aerodynamic features.



