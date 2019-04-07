NASA Test Fires SLS Engines, Says 5 Year Target for Moon Return Possible

Restomod Ferrari 328 On Steroids And Air Ride Suspension: Casil Motors BB3X8 FDP

What you’re looking at bears the name of BB3X8 FDP. The three letters towards the end are for Fuorilegge Development Program, and according to the Las Vegas-based restomodder, no more than 30 examples of the breed will be available for sale.Converting the 328 into the BB3X8 takes a lot of effort, starting with the widebody kit from carbon kevlar. The 288 GTO fog lights are complemented by an aluminum diffuser, flared wheel arches, a targa top, and louvers on the rear-quarter windows. Grey paintwork, GT3 mirror caps, and Rotiform wheels wrapped in Toyo tires complete the exterior makeover.The air suspension, JRZ struts, custom subframes, and aggressive stance are somewhat unexpected considering the donor vehicle is a Ferrari , let alone one with the engine in the middle. Speaking of which, the 3.2-liter powerplant was redesigned with individual throttle bodies and a number of other go-faster mods. All told, the BB3X8 FDP develops in the ballpark of 400 horsepower.That’s right; ladies and gents! The 328-based conversion is up there with the 288 GTO in terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, and that’s a lot for a lightweight supercar. The gated shifter and five-speed manual transmission soldier on, and in many ways, the three-pedal setup is something of a rarity in this segment in this day and age.As you’d expect of Casil Motors, the customer can customize the interior and many more to the desired specifications. Be it Alcantara or leather upholstery, the Bride carbon seats are to die for. On that note, aren’t the Rotiform wheels similar in design to those Ferrari utilized on the 330 P3 sports prototype?