autoevolution

McLaren 600LT Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Packs a Punch

15 Apr 2019, 12:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
If you could be anything for a day, what would you chose to morph into? I know I'd like to be a drone, at least after checking out the adventure we have here, which sees one of these remote-controlled flying machines chasing a McLaren 600LT and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS as they engage in a drag race.
4 photos
McLaren 600LT Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RSMcLaren 600LT Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RSMcLaren 600LT Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Fortunately, this shenanigan isn't your average street race and I'm not talking about the quality of the metal here. Instead, I'm refering to the fact that the battle was held by Motorsport Magazine, so the supercars duked it out in controlled conditions.

To be more precise, the 700 hp Rennsport Neunelfer and the 600 hp Longtail Macca went for a standing kilometer fight. Oh, and the piece of footage documenting the run also shows the times delivered by each machine, since the said mag didn't solely rely on that drone to document the adventure.

Speaking of which, I'll remind you that, as far as I know, the best standing km time for the 911 GT2 RS sits at 18.6 seconds.

Now, stating that the McLaren 600LT isn't a direct competitor for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS doesn't quite cover the comparo. And that's because Woking didn't build this Longtail model to directly aim at another car, but to challenge the big boys such as the 2RS, the Lamborghini Huracan (Evo) and the Ferrari (488 or F8 Evo, you name it) from a lower price point.

Of course, affordability is a relative term, but when you could buy a McLaren 600LT and a Porsche 718 Cayman for the price of a 911 GT2 RS, you can't help but use such a label for the Brit.

Conspiracy theory fans will also be pleased by this race. And that's because it fuels rumors about the 600LT actually delivering more than the 600 crank horsepower the carmaker advertises, as it has been the case with the 720S.

After all, the McLaren packs 2.5 kg/hp, while the Porscha only burdens each of its ponies with 2.3 kilos, so the latter should leave the first far behind, especially since it also dominates the torque batte, right?

P.S.: You're not the only one thinking the race should've been repeated with a de-winged GT2 RS.

McLaren 600LT Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 McLaren drag racing supercar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeAll car models  
 
 