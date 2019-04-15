McLaren 600LT Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Packs a Punch

If you could be anything for a day, what would you chose to morph into? I know I'd like to be a drone, at least after checking out the adventure we have here, which sees one of these remote-controlled flying machines chasing a McLaren 600LT and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS as they engage in a drag race.

Fortunately, this shenanigan isn't your average street race and I'm not talking about the quality of the metal here. Instead, I'm refering to the fact that the battle was held by Motorsport Magazine, so the supercars duked it out in controlled conditions.To be more precise, the 700 hp Rennsport Neunelfer and the 600 hp Longtail Macca went for a standing kilometer fight. Oh, and the piece of footage documenting the run also shows the times delivered by each machine, since the said mag didn't solely rely on that drone to document the adventure.Speaking of which, I'll remind you that, as far as I know, the best standing km time for the 911 GT2 RS sits at 18.6 seconds.Now, stating that the McLaren 600LT isn't a direct competitor for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS doesn't quite cover the comparo. And that's because Woking didn't build this Longtail model to directly aim at another car, but to challenge the big boys such as the 2RS, the Lamborghini Huracan (Evo) and the Ferrari (488 or F8 Evo, you name it) from a lower price point.Of course, affordability is a relative term, but when you could buy a McLaren 600LT and a Porsche 718 Cayman for the price of a 911 GT2 RS, you can't help but use such a label for the Brit.Conspiracy theory fans will also be pleased by this race. And that's because it fuels rumors about the 600LT actually delivering more than the 600 crank horsepower the carmaker advertises, as it has been the case with the 720S.After all, the McLaren packs 2.5 kg/hp, while the Porscha only burdens each of its ponies with 2.3 kilos, so the latter should leave the first far behind, especially since it also dominates the torque batte, right?P.S.: You're not the only one thinking the race should've been repeated with a de-winged GT2 RS.