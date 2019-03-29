autoevolution
 

Audi RS3 Sedan Drag Races Huracan Performante, McLaren 720S

Going up against supercars in a glorified family compact must be an excellent David vs. Goliath moment. We're talking about drag racing an Audi RS3 sedan, and just wait until you see what lined up next to it.
We didn't want to spoil the fun, but the basic Audi RS model was joined by some of the most amazing supercars right now. Naturally, it stands no chance of winning against them, but it's fun to see it try.

The first top contender is the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. This is the top V10 dog in the world, and you can tell by its forged carbon body kit and ALA aerodynamics package. This model is also more powerful than the regular Huracan, and a lot more expensive.

The gap between the LP610-4 and this is larger than the price of a new RS3 sedan. It makes you think of those spending efficiency graphs, where the more money you pay, the less power is gained. The plucky 400 HP Audi puts on a good show, though the Performante spanks it from launch to finishing line.

The McLaren 720S is another example of a car that shouldn't be in this company. With its twin-turbo pumping out even more power than the Lamborghini, it should hold the Audi at arm's length, but due to a bad launch, the supercar struggles here, eventually clawing back lost ground using raw grunt.

The only rival we knew the RS3 had a natural chance of beating was the RS6. It's not the fact that it's older that matters. Nor are we displeased with the output of this 560 horsepower V8 wagon. However, its launch system isn't as razor-sharp as the twin-clutch combo in the sedan. Also, we're dealing with a much lighter compact vs. a 2-ton wagon and a driver who seems eager to prove his metal.

