2019 Roush Super Duty Package Priced At $15,685

Only 24 units are available at $375,000 each from the get-go. The most interesting option? That would be the stroker motor package, which cranks the V8 to 808 horsepower. What does $15,685 add to the F-Series Super Duty from Ford ? First of all, three years or 36,000 miles of warranty. Available for both the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 and 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8, the Roush package includes the signature grille up front, custom wheels, decals on either side of the vehicle and uppermost part of the windshield, and the 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System co-developed with Fox.The Leveling Kit gives the heavy-duty workhorse an aggressive stance, and diesel-equipped models are treated to the DPF-Back Exhaust System. This upgrade promises to increase air flow and to deliverIf you were wondering, the larger tires and off-road suspension don’t affect the factory-rated towing capacity.Color-matching bumpers, black fender badging, black or gray rings for the 20-inch wheels, BFGoodrich K02 All-Terrain LT325/60R20 126 tires, there’s a lot to like about the Roush Super Duty for the 2019 model year. Optional extras include “a fully customizable graphics package, embroidered headrests, and serialized Roush badging.”You’ve heard that right; while Hennessey Performance Engineering offers serialized plaques at no additional cost, Roush does otherwise and it seems oh so wrong! Speaking of the Texas-based tuner, John Hennessey knows a thing or two about full-size pickups from General Motors.Take the Goliath 6x6 as one of many examples, a six-wheeler leviathan that looks every bit as imposing as the VelociRaptor. Starting with the Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Z71, Hennessey massages the 6.2-liter small-block V8 to 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque with the help of a supercharger.Only 24 units are available at $375,000 each from the get-go. The most interesting option? That would be the stroker motor package, which cranks the V8 to 808 horsepower.