Hennessey Goliath 6x6 Looks Like an Off-Road Leviathan

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is all new from the ground up, and with the introduction of the Tripower 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, the full-size pickup is catching up to the Ford F-150 with the EcoBoost V6. But still, what if off-roading is higher on your priorities list than fuel efficiency?
Enter the Trail Boss. Together with the Z71 package, the most off-road configuration available for the Silverado 1500 is much obliged to get down and dirty regardless of terrain. It’s no F-150 Raptor, though, and frankly speaking, it doesn’t have the presence of six-wheel sport utility trucks such as the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.
Taking know-how from the VelociRaptor 6x6, Hennessey Performance Engineering revealed the Goliath 6x6 for Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Z71 customers who don’t compromise on off-road ability. The package starts with the 6.2-liter small-block V8, which produces 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet thanks to the HPE700 Supercharged upgrade.
Along with the stainless steel exhaust system, those 7 psi of boost of the supercharging system enables the Goliath 6x6 to accelerate to 60 miles per hour “in the mid-4s” according to Hennessey. Talk among yourself, but taking the additional weight of the six-wheeled conversion into account, that’s hugely impressive even when compared to the F-150 Raptor.
As you can tell from the renderings provided by Hennessey, the third axle was made possible by modifying the rear suspension and cargo area. An eight-inch lift kit along with 20-inch wheels are also included, along with BF Goodrich 37-inch tires. The rollbar and LED lighting system further add to the visual drama.
24 examples will ever be manufactured, with pricing starting at $375,000 before looking at the options list. Among the extras, Hennessey can stroke the motor to 808 horsepower, swap the braking system with Brembo calipers and discs, and customize the interior.
“We are very excited to offer our new Goliath 6X6 alongside our VelociRaptor 6X6 truck,” declared John Hennessey. “These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”
