New 7.3L V8 Added To 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Lineup

For the 2019 model year, the heavy-duty F-Series was available with a choice of two engine options. The 6.2-liter V8 came standard, and customers with towing on their minds could go for the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel. But for 2020, combining the best of both worlds is a third option with eight cylinders and a displacement of 7.3 liters.
“With the addition of the 7.3-liter V8, upgrades to our 6.7-liter and the debut of an all-new 10-speed transmission, we are delivering the strongest, most capable Super Duty powertrain offerings yet,” declared Mike Pruitt, chief engineer of the F-Series Super Duty. The question is, what does the 7.3 have going for it?
For starters, it promises the most horsepower in the segment. The cam-in-block, overhead valve design with a cast-iron block and forged-steel crankshaft maximize durability, and variable-valve timing for the port injection optimizes the intake and exhaust to match the workload.
The transmission, called TorqShift, is a Ford-developed design for heavy-duty applications. As a matter of fact, the Blue Oval is the only of the Big Three in Detroit to develop and manufacture all of its heavy-duty engine and transmission combinations. The transmission fits in the same space as the six-speed while weighing 3.5 pounds more.
Selectable driving modes include tow/haul, eco, normal, slippery, snow, and sand. Also new for 2020, the F-Series Super Duty can be had with Pro Trailer Backup Assist. A knob makes it easier to steer the trailer, all while keeping things in check with the help of the rearview camera.
Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, wireless charging, and USB-C ports are also worthy of mention, along with the redesigned LED headlamps and Onyx Argento wood exclusive to the Platinum trim level.
In addition to 12 million miles of testing for the 2017 model year, the F-Series Super Duty racked up another 7 million miles for 2020 to bring the point home in regard to the Built Ford Tough promise. Look forward to the first examples of the breed reaching U.S. dealers this fall.
