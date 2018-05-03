autoevolution
 

2018 Roush JackHammer Churns Out 710 Horsepower

So you spent your hard-earned cash on the 2018 Ford Mustang GT, but could use a little more visual drama and get-up-and-go. Who do you call to get your fix? Roush Performance is much obliged to come to your help with the JackHammer package.
Priced at $14,765, the highlight of the JackHammer is the R2650 supercharging system. Strapped onto the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, the supercharger lifts the output to 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque, enough to make the rear tires squeal at the slightest tap of the loud pedal. On the other hand, this pony-turned-muscle-car also happens to be good in the twisties thanks to adjustable coilover suspension.

Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires wrapped onto gloss-black wheels are also included, as are the black stripes on the sides of the JackHammer, black-painted tailpipe finishers, and leather seating. The finishing touch of the package comes in the guise of paintwork, with Roush Performance offering no less than 11 finishes.

Powertrain modifications are warranted by the company for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. As for fitting the mods to the donor vehicle, Roush says that it takes a matter of hours to complete the job at an authorized dealership.

An area where Roush could’ve done better is up front. For the 2015 to 2017 Mustang, the company came up with an entirely new, more aggressive fascia. This time around, you’re looking at different upper and lower grills plus two duct inserts.

“The JackHammer is a great option for enthusiasts who want a thrilling driving experience in a Mustang that looks menacing and produces incredible power,” declared Jack Roush, Jr., professional racing driver and advanced business strategist at Roush Performance. “What makes this model unique is that before the vehicle leaves our headquarters, we install all the necessary components and machine the front engine cover to make it easy to add our R2650 supercharger package.”
