Roush F-150 Nitemare Boasts Heart-Pounding Performance

It’s hard to believe that Ford hasn’t developed a successor for the F-150 Lightning, but fret not because the aftermarket is much obliged to take the light-duty pickup truck down that path. Roush, for example, promises “heart-pounding performance” and “unrivaled acceleration” from the F-150 Nitemare.
As opposed to the Limited and Raptor, the Nitemare features the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger for good measure. The TVS R2650 levels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow up to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet. The Performance Exhaust System with Performance Valve Technology adds even more drama, letting the customer choose between four settings.
As it is often the case with aftermarket exhausts in this day and age, Roush offers an app for your mobile phone that allows the user to pre-program the exhaust mode or create a custom profile. Useful or gimmick, it’s up to each one of us to decide if an app makes life easier in this set of circumstances.
The proven performance of the F-150 Nitemare is complemented by 22-inch wheels wrapped in Continental Crosscontact LX20 285/45 tires on all four corners of the pickup truck. The grille features signature accent lighting, in-house developed bumper cover that doesn’t affect the adaptive cruise control system, and customizable Roush visual packages with hockey stripe side decals.
Standard features also include locking lug nuts, tailgate graphic, molded floor liners by WeatherTech, hood graphic, Square “R” hitch cover, windshield banner, and a badge on the center console. Optional components, meanwhile, come in the guise of a tonneau cover by ExTang, leather seating upgrade in Black/Carbon, console vault, and the off-road utility kit.
Priced from $16,999 on top of the donor vehicle, the 2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare is covered by three years or 36,000 miles of warranty, whichever of the two comes first. If you need more get-up-and-go, the Ford Performance-Roush supercharger system is capable of turning up the output to 700 horsepower without too much of an effort from the TVS 2650.
