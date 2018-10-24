autoevolution

Roush F-150 Nitemare Boasts Heart-Pounding Performance

24 Oct 2018, 11:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s hard to believe that Ford hasn’t developed a successor for the F-150 Lightning, but fret not because the aftermarket is much obliged to take the light-duty pickup truck down that path. Roush, for example, promises “heart-pounding performance” and “unrivaled acceleration” from the F-150 Nitemare.
5 photos
2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare
As opposed to the Limited and Raptor, the Nitemare features the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger for good measure. The TVS R2650 levels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow up to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet. The Performance Exhaust System with Performance Valve Technology adds even more drama, letting the customer choose between four settings.

As it is often the case with aftermarket exhausts in this day and age, Roush offers an app for your mobile phone that allows the user to pre-program the exhaust mode or create a custom profile. Useful or gimmick, it’s up to each one of us to decide if an app makes life easier in this set of circumstances.

The proven performance of the F-150 Nitemare is complemented by 22-inch wheels wrapped in Continental Crosscontact LX20 285/45 tires on all four corners of the pickup truck. The grille features signature accent lighting, in-house developed bumper cover that doesn’t affect the adaptive cruise control system, and customizable Roush visual packages with hockey stripe side decals.

Standard features also include locking lug nuts, tailgate graphic, molded floor liners by WeatherTech, hood graphic, Square “R” hitch cover, windshield banner, and a badge on the center console. Optional components, meanwhile, come in the guise of a tonneau cover by ExTang, leather seating upgrade in Black/Carbon, console vault, and the off-road utility kit.

Priced from $16,999 on top of the donor vehicle, the 2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare is covered by three years or 36,000 miles of warranty, whichever of the two comes first. If you need more get-up-and-go, the Ford Performance-Roush supercharger system is capable of turning up the output to 700 horsepower without too much of an effort from the TVS 2650.
2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare tuning Roush F-150 Nitemare pickup truck Roush Ford
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
FORD models:
FORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 