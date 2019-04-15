Ferrari 488 Drag Races McLaren 720S, Destruction Occurs

When Ferrari came up with the F8 Tributo, a lot of those who are in the know when it comes to supercars were relieved. And while this might seem like a strange description of the feeling an aficionado experiences when a stunning machine like the F8 is released, there's a reasonable explanation for that: the Ferrari 488 GTB, which the newcomer replaces, simply doesn't play in the same league as the McLaren 720S when it comes to go-fast numbers.

You see, the Woking animal is lighter and more muscular than the Maranello machine, so, for instance, when the two mid-engined machines engage in a drag race, the horse only gets to prance while checking out the rear end of the British supercar.In fact, I've brought along an example of such a battle. The fight I'm talking about involves a 488 GTB and a 720S that got together during a drag racing event.The velocity gathering saw the two supercars engaging in a half-mile brawl held on an airfield, with the hostilities taking place in Immokalee, Florida.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the drag race between the McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 488, also includes the trap speed of the two - as those of you who know their drag races are well aware, the top velocity is the factor that determines the winner.Returning to the point I dropped in the intro, I'll remind you the F8 Tributo borrows a few tricks from the 488 Pista, getting the special's 720 hp engine spec (a boost of 50 ponies), as well as a few aero tricks.Of course, comparing the supercars brought to the world by Woking and Maranello isn't that simple and that's because the driving experience delivered by the Italian exotics is considerably more emotions than the one we get from the British missiles.P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip past the YouTube chit-chat, you can head over to the 5:55 point of the video for the clash of the mid-engined giants.