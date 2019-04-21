Chevrolet Reveals New Trailblazer, Tracker In Shanghai

autoevolution

What happens when you take the Blazer, shorten it, then adapt the crossover to the demands of Chinese customers? Chevrolet came up with an all-new Trailblazer this time around, a compact crossover that joins the Tracker subcompact crossover in the Middle Kingdom.
First things first, the Tracker shares the GEM vehicle architecture with the Onix sedan. Developed for emerging markets and positioned as an affordable B-segment model, the newcomer looks best with the Redline appearance package.

LED headlamps and taillamps, a double grille with horizontal bars, black bowties, black 17-inch alloys with red detailing, there’s a lot to like about the Tracker in this specification. Given that the youths of China can’t get enough crossovers, Chevrolet is likely to sell this thing by the bucketload.

“The all-new Trailblazer and Tracker are taking us to the next chapter of Chevrolet SUV design,” declared Stuart Norris, design director of compact SUVs. “With their lean muscularity, every member of the Chevrolet SUV family is reinforcing our focus on performance and capability.”

Although smaller than the Blazer in the U.S., the Trailblazer for China borrows Camaro styling and attitude. Also inspired by the FNR-CarryAll concept, the compact crossover joins 14 more Chevrolet vehicles at the Auto Shanghai 2019. The name CarryAll comes from the Suburban Carryall of 1935, a station wagon built upon a half-ton pickup with seating for up to eight.

The Trailblazer rides on the GM VSS-F platform, a.k.a. the Vehicle Strategy Set – Front if you were wondering. The flexible architecture is meant for global models, but Chevrolet hasn’t commented on the availability of the Trailblazer in the United States of America.

Reports suggest that General Motors will replace the aging Trax with the Trailblazer in North America. The Blazer for the 2019 model year is a mid-size crossover with underpinnings from the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia, featuring four- and six-cylinder engine options. The Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic transmission comes standard, and as far as pricing is concerned, Chevrolet wants $28,800 at the very least (excluding destination).
