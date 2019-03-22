2019 Chevrolet Onix Redline Sedan Revealed In China Alongside New Monza

After a glimpse of the all-new Onix, the 2019 Chevrolet Onix went official in China on the GEM. “The what now?” Global Emerging Markets is how General Motors calls the platform, developed for entry-level passenger cars and crossovers as a successor to the Gamma.

4 photos



The expressive exterior benefits from “the newest



The red-and-black theme of the exterior does make the Onix interesting, complemented by the black bowtie up front. Red accents are found on the wheel hubs, grille, and mirror caps as well, but Chevrolet fails to bring the point home. The Onix, unfortunately, is nothing close to sporty.



“The Onix continues the momentum across Chevrolet’s vehicle lineup that targets the ever-changing and diverse needs of our Chinese customers,” declared Scott Lawson, general director of Chevrolet at SAIC-GM. “It will attract those who demand overall performance and value.”



Scalable for B- and C-segment vehicles, the GEM is also utilized by the Excelle Sedan from Buick. The Chevrolet Monza, on the other hand, uses the D2XX platform from the Cruze, Opel Astra, and a handful of other nameplates developed by General Motors.



