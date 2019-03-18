2020 Cadillac CT5 Borrows Styling From Escala Concept

autoevolution
Replacing the CTS, the CT5 doesn’t look half bad. As a matter of fact, it’s second to the Escala Concept in terms of exterior design. Slotting underneath the CT6, the mid-size sedan will be available for the 2020 model year with two engine options and the Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company.
Based on an evolution of the Alpha vehicle architecture that underpins the Chevrolet Camaro, the CT5 is available with both rear- and all-wheel drive. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that comes standard and the optional 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 feature “unique sound calibrations.” In Cadillac talk, that’s PR mumbo-jumbo for the sound actuator that simulates induction and exhaust sounds in the cabin with the help of the vehicle’s audio system.

“With standard sound optimization and active noise cancellation, our goal is to deliver a world-class cabin experience with a Cadillac-exclusive curated sound library,” declared Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer. The thing is, Cadillac is pretty late to the party. Lincoln and even Ford are doing these things for a handful of years now, which goes to show that General Motors wasn’t focusing at the right time.

Going official at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the celebration for the CT5 will culminate on April 16th with the premiere of a video called “Sensory Symphony.” Once again, General Motors is taking PR claptrap to the next level. Adding insult to injury, chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl said that “the Cadillac CT5 is meant to overwhelm all of the senses, and that’s why we’re using ASMR-style videos to showcase its features.”

Information regarding output and performance isn’t available right now, nor did Cadillac offer the starting price for the CT5. The now-defunct CTS used to retail at $46,995 before options while the CT6 costs $50,495 from the get-go. For reference, the 5 Series sedan from BMW starts at $53,400 for the 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine.

The cars in the photo gallery are the Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels. It remains to be seen how large the range will turn out to be, including the possibility of shoehorning the Blackwing V8 under the hood of the CT5-V. The mid-size sedan will be manufactured at Lansing Grand River following an investment of $211 million.
