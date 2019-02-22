5 General Motors Could "Leave" Australia, Sell Import Business To Inchcape Motors

General Motors Pushes Back Detroit-Hamtramck Plant Closure, New CT6 Incoming

Assigned 7ESL as the project code, the successor to the CT6 promises to be an E-segment sedan, not full-size like the outgoing model. This is a bit confusing considering the D-segment CT5 is right around the corner as a replacement for the CTS along with a C-segment sedan that will replace the ATS. Following a high-level decision, “GM notified employees, suppliers, and dealers today that the completion of Impala and CT6 production at Detroit-Hamtramck will extend into January 2020.” The question is, what made General Motors change its mind? President Trump threatened to cut all subsidies, but so far, Washington D.C. hasn’t retaliated. In a separate release, the automaker announced that “more than 1,500 hourly employees have volunteered to transfer to other locations” in the United States of America.Approximately 950 have accepted transfer opportunities at truck-,-, and crossover-related operations. Of the 2,800 hourly employees impacted by the plant closures, 1,200 are eligible to retire.No fewer than 538 workers accepted to transfer from Hamtramck to Flint Assembly, joined by 93 from Lordstown. This workforce will support the production of General Motors’ heavy-duty pickups. From Lordstown, 132 employees are being placed at the Spring Hill, Tennessee complex where powerplants and crossovers are manufactured.Transfer opportunities will be available throughout 2019, and General Motors confirmed additional job opportunities at manufacturing operations in Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana. The Baltimore and Warren Transmission plants will also shut down.The CT6 has a twin-turbo V8 to offer for the 2019 model year, but following January 2020, Cadillac has to relocate production. The People’s Republic of China sounds like the most probable choice for the luxurious sedan.It’s understood Cadillac is also working on the next generation, expected to ride on a rear-/all-wheel-drive platform. According to GM Authority, the VSS-R (Vehicle Set Strategy – Rear) “will replace both the current Alpha and Omega platforms.”Assigned 7ESL as the project code, the successor to the CT6 promises to be an E-segment sedan, not full-size like the outgoing model. This is a bit confusing considering the D-segment CT5 is right around the corner as a replacement for the CTS along with a C-segment sedan that will replace the ATS. GM Authority reports the redesigned CT6 will go on sale by the end of 2022.