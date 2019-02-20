Cadillac Detunes Blackwing V8 To 500 HP In CT6 Platinum 4.2

In addition to the CT6-V, the CT6 will be offered for the 2019 model year with a different version of the Blackwing V8. In order to differentiate the two options, the lesser will make do with 500 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, 50 horsepower and 74 pound-feet down on the CT6-V.
According to order guides, Cars Direct reports the 10-speed automatic is standard on both versions. All-wheel drive is also featured, along with a starting price of $96,760 with destination for the Platinum with the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8.
Curiously enough, this makes the CT6 Platinum 4.2 a mind-boggling $8,000 more than the CT6-V and $9,000 more than the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel drive. Cadillac, are you out of your mind?
Aside from the incomprehensible pricing strategy, the Escalade Platinum 4x4 is $1,800 more. Care to guess how most Cadillac customer would spend their hard-earned cash? Whichever way you look at these figures, something is terribly wrong with the CT6.
Adding insult to injury, the V8 should’ve been offered as an option ever since the CT6 was introduced for the 2016 model year. Even more wrong, U.S. production will ground to a halt at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant in June 2019.
On the upside, the CT6 Platinum 4.2 serves as an interesting alternative to the BMW 750i xDrive, which starts at $100,945. After five seconds of thinking, there’s no denying the 7 Series is the more fulfilling choice despite the fact BMW and Cadillac both suffer from below-par reliability.
The Audi A8 and Lexus LS are other alternatives in the full-size segment, but neither is available with eight cylinders. At the present moment, the U.S.-spec models make do with 335 horsepower and 416 horsepower, respectively, from V6 powerplants.
Platinum 4.2 models get Super Cruise as standard, along with rear steering and magnetic ride control. 20-way seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, and lots more are also standard.
Cadillac will produce 275 examples of the CT6-V for the 2019 model year, and the Blackwing V8 is assembled by hand at the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. You know, the home of the Corvette?
