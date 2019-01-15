Cadillac Renames CT6 V-Sport To CT6-V, Retails At $88,790

Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off, Dragon Capsule Splashes Down in Busy SpaceX Weekend

Although it’s not luxurious, even the Excluding destination and delivery, the range-topping model can be had for $88,790 in the United States. Arriving in mid-2019, pre-orders of the CT6-V are capped at 275 examples of the breed for the U.S. despite the fact this fellow is a one-year affair.That’s right, ladies and gents! Not that long ago, General Motors announced that the CT6 would be discontinued from the lineup in North America. Production will continue in the People’s Republic of China, where the plug-in hybrid is manufactured since the 2016 model year.Instead of the CT6, Cadillac will tempt buyers into going one segment below with the CT5 mid-size luxury sedan. Underpinned by the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture, the newcomer is expected to offer four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines, including turbocharged and twin-turbo options.“The 2019 CT6-V marks the expansion of the V-Series sub-brand and is the proof point of Cadillac’s commitment to build high-performance vehicles as we continue our product offensive,” explained Steve Carlisle, head honcho of the General Motors-owned automaker. “Fans of Cadillac will see high-performance variants across our portfolio.”So how much suck-squeeze-bang-blow does it produce? Not on the same level as the CTS-V, that’s for sure! The 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 is tuned to 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) in this application. If you were wondering, Mercedes-and BMW M offer more from their V8s and V12s.How does Cadillac try to hide this detail? By offering “tuition and luxury accommodation at the two-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain,” an offer valid for one year for the original owner of the vehicle.Although it’s not luxurious, even the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat has more to offer where it matters in the high-performance sedan segment. If anything, Cadillac failed to stand out yet again, dwelling deeper into obscurity with uncompetitive products. Here’s hope the 2020 Escalade will be competent enough to steal customers away from the Lincoln Navigator.