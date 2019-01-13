2020 Cadillac XT6 Revealed Ahead Of World Debut At NAIAS

SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

More or less an Escalade scaled down for commuting and the school run, the XT6 is the newest Cadillac of the bunch. A three-row crossover utility vehicle with sharp styling and the promise of practicality, the Caddy doesn’t feature Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving. 21 photos



First and foremost, Cadillac confirmed a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 310 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission. A twin-clutch AWD option is also available, complementing the McPherson and multi-link suspension with adaptive dampers.



In other words, the XT6 shares the C1XX vehicle architecture with the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. The short-wheelbase C1XX is the backbone of the Cadillac XT5, which is another way of saying the XT6 won’t differ too much from its lesser brother in terms of ride comfort and handling.



“Every seat is the best seat in the house,” said Steve Carlisle, president of



We’re not exactly sure what that’s supposed to mean, but second- and third-row space isn’t best in class. Tipping the scales at 4,441 pounds (2,014 kilograms) for the Premium Luxury FWD , the XT6 boasts 43.1 cubic feet (1,220 liters) of cargo volume behind the second row. Behind the third row of seats, make that 12.6 cubic feet (356 liters).



Families who would also like to tow a trailer are limited to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms), which isn’t up there with the



Turning our attention back to the oily bits, the 3.6-liter engine features Active Fuel Management. What that means is, the electronic brain of the vehicle can switch to four cylinders in certain driving conditions to save fuel.



