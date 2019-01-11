General Motors Announces BEV3 Platform For FWD, RWD, AWD Electric Vehicles

5 2019 Cadillac Escalade Arrives In L.A. With New Appearance Package

Remember when General Motors announced that the Bolt platform would welcome two electric crossovers , one of them from Buick? Seems like eons ago, and worse still, neither has been launched. On the other hand, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit prepares to roll out the BEV3. 16 photos



According to General Motors, the BEV3 “will provide a broad array of body styles and will be offered in front-, rear-, and all-wheel configurations.” The CD6 of the Ford Motor Company might not be suitable for EVs, but the Blue Oval engineered it for both transversely- and



2018 exceeded the expectations of General Motors, a strong year that previews a healthy forecast for 2019. Earnings per share of $6.50 to $7 are also expected by the end of the year, but the ongoing restructuring might backfire if not implemented with utmost attention to detail.



“We are focused on strengthening our cash generation and creating efficiencies that will position us to take advantage of opportunities through the cycle,” declared Dhivya Suryadevara, chief financial officer of General Motors.



Outside of the United States, the automaker expects to start launching an all-new family of vehicles in China this year, followed by South America, and Mexico. The Chevrolet Tracker is one of those models, also known as the Trax.



Turning our attention to China, 2019 will be a busy year for General Motors in this part of the world. “More than 20 all-new or refreshed vehicles” are in the pipeline, including compact cars and crossovers from the “new global vehicle family.”



