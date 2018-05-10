autoevolution
 

2018 Buick Excelle Is China’s Posher Chevrolet Cruze Sedan

10 May 2018, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though sedans are falling out of love with the American consumer, China loves them a lot. And in a curious twist of events, the Middle Kingdom is the largest market for Buick. Given these circumstances, does it even come as a surprise the Chevrolet Cruze Sedan has a half-brother in the guise of the Buick Excelle?
5 photos
2019 Chevrolet Cruze2019 Chevrolet Cruze2019 Chevrolet Cruze2019 Chevrolet Cruze
All new for 2018, you can think of the Excelle as the second-generation Verano the North American market isn’t going to get. Phased out after the 2017 model year, the U.S.-spec Verano from the first generation is indirectly replaced by the Regal Sportback, which starts at $24,990. Higher up, the LaCrosse rounds off the lineup at $29,565.

“Among the most popular family sedans in China,” the Excelle was introduced in late 2003. And to date, SAIC-GM sold an estimated 2.7 million examples, making the Excelle one of the most popular nameplates in the world’s most populous country. These being said, what makes the newcomer better than its predecessor?

For starters, it shares the D2XX platform with the Excelle GT (hatchback) and Excelle GX (station wagon), translating to independent rear suspension and a choice of two four-cylinder powerplants. The 1.5-liter LFV is the starting point in the range, followed by the 2.0-liter LTG shared with the likes of the Chevrolet Camaro.

Buick of China released one image of the 2018 Excelle at the time of writing, revealing Chevrolet Cruze and Opel Astra design influences on all four corners of the compact sedan. In regard to wheelbase, the 104.8 inches (2,662 millimeters) from front to rear axle translate to a little bit more room than the previous model.

“The new-generation Excelle incorporates many new technologies and technical standards for connectivity, driving control, fuel consumption, and safety.” That’s about everything Buick has to tell for the time being, with more information to come closer to the on-sale date. As for production, GM-SAIC will start rolling out the Excelle sedan in the second half of year at the Wuhan Branch in Hubei Province.
2018 Buick Excelle sedan China Buick Excelle D2XX Buick
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BUICK models:
BUICK EnvisionBUICK Envision CrossoverBUICK EnvisionBUICK Envision CrossoverBUICK LaCrosse AvenirBUICK LaCrosse Avenir MediumBUICK Regal GSBUICK Regal GS MediumBUICK EnclaveBUICK Enclave Medium SUVAll BUICK models  
 
 