2018 Chevrolet Traverse Priced Higher Than Predecessor

27 Jul 2017, 13:43 UTC ·
by
Dubbed by its maker as a mid-size sport utility vehicle despite being larger and more spacious than its predecessor, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse has a lot going for it. And a suggested retail price of $29,930 w/o destination.
At the other end of the model line, the High Country kicks off at $52,050 and comes with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in an eight-seat SUV. Notice what Chevrolet did with the Traverse with the second generation of the breed? It took it upmarket and, as a consequence, it’s more expensive than its predecessor. The 2017 model year Traverse, by comparison to the newcomer, used to retail from $28,700 up to $44,045.

In total, there are five levels to choose from: L, LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, Premier, and High Country. Even the entry-level L is adequately equipped, coming as standard with LED daytime running lamps, HID headlights, heated power-adjustable mirrors, 18-inch aluminum wheels, 7.0-inch Chevrolet MyLink touchscreen infotainment, tri-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 10 (!!!) cup holders.

The engine is a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 that’s not the LGX found in the Traverse’s platform brothers GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5. It’s the LFY V6, which is basically an LFX with stop/start capability. In this application, the free-breathing plant has 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque to offer from as low as 2,800 rpm. All models are equipped with the all-new Hydra-Matic 9T65 nine-speed automatic transmission.

All-wheel-drive is available from the LS upward, and it costs $2,000. Only the Traverse High Country features all-wheel-drive with twin-clutch automatic locking rear differential as standard, with the system capable of sending 50 percent of the engine’s torque to either front wheel and up to 85 percent to either rear wheel. At some point in the future, the Traverse will gain the 2.0-liter turbo four-pot also available in the 2018 GMC Terrain.

In total, the Traverse is availalbe in nine exterior colors. Cajun Red Tintcoat and Iridiescent Pearl Tricoat are optional, with the latter priced at $995.
