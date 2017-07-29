Future Cadillac Models Include XT6 Three-Row SUV

Previously expected to be called XT7 to underline its seven-seat arrangement, Automotive News
reports that the all-new SUV
will most likely be called XT6. Cadillac has trademarked XT6 with the USPTO, and chances are the utility vehicle will arrive in mid-2019 with Chevrolet Traverse underpinnings.
The full-size Escalade
, by comparison, is in line to receive a 10-speed automatic transmission for the 2018 model year. Essentially the same cog-swapper Lincoln uses in the redesigned Navigator, the new transmission will be joined by fresh styling and additional features for the 2019 model year. The next generation of the Escalade will drop by sometime in 2020.
Lower down in the utility vehicle lineup, the best-selling XT5
will be refreshed in 2019 and renewed in 2021. In the latter half of 2018, Cadillac dealers will welcome the compact-sized XT4 as a competitor to the Lincoln MKC, Lexus NX, Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. An even smaller crossover, née Cadillac XT3, should be ready for 2021.
Moving on to passenger cars, Cadillac
is planning on wringing out its best resources for an all-new flagship. Confirmed by president Johan de Nysschen as not being a four-door sedan, all clues point toward a halo vehicle. The wildest of rumors expect the mystery 2021 model to be a supercar or some sort of all-electric vehicle with sporting credentials.
The CT6 full-size sedan, meanwhile, prepares to welcome two updates: Super Cruise hands-free highway driving technology
and a twin-turbocharged V8 that displaces 4.2 liters. The all-new powerplant made its debut in the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Cadillac Escala Concept.
The XTS
, unfortunately, might not live beyond 2021. The other sedans, namely the CTS and ATS, are expected to be overhauled from the ground up in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The CTS should be rechristened CT5, but there’s still debate on how the successor of the ATS will be called.
There's even talk the ATS, CTS, and XTS will be replaced altogether by a single model, but let's wait and see how the cookie actually crumbles.