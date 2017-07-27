autoevolution

Bugatti Chiron Gas Mileage Is Bad, But Not Veyron Bad

There’s no production car quite like a Bugatti, and there’s no hypercar that can hold a candle to the Chiron. This level of performance and comfort comes at a price, though, and I’m not referring to the ‎$3 million manufacturer's suggested retail price.
What I’m on about if fuel economy, with the EPA’s website listing the 2018 Bugatti Chiron at 11 mpg (21.4 l/100 km) on the combined cycle. That’s the result of 9 miles to the gallon city and 14 mpg highway, numbers than even full-size pickup truck would laugh at. The thing with the Chiron’s appetite to munch on 9.1 gallons per 100 miles is, it’s not the glutton the Veyron is.

Also according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the predecessor of the Chiron gulps jungle juice at a rate of 10 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle (8 city; 15 highway). This translates to 10 gallons for every 100 miles. The tank displaces 100 liters (26.4 gallons), which means Veyron owners are pretty popular with their local gas station attendants.

Some other EPA-rated gas guzzlers that are definitely worthy of mention include the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (16 mpg combined), Maserati GranCabrio 4.7-liter V8 (15 mpg), Rolls-Royce Phantom (14 mpg), Ferrari GTC4Lusso (13 mpg), and the Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (12 mpg).

What all of these high-performance machines can’t do, however, is empty their gas tanks in eight minutes like the Chiron does when driven at top speed (261 mph; electronically limited). Supposedly, the W16-engined Chiron would max out at 288 miles per hour if it weren’t hampered down by its tires.

The moral of this write-up isn’t that buyers might be put off by the abysmal fuel economy. After all, head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer famously declared that the average Bugatti customer has “about 84 cars, 3 jets, and 1 yacht.” To put that sort of well-being into comparison, Durheimer also let it slip that the typical “Bentley customer on average owns 8 cars.” Mic drop, anyone?

Now ask yourself this: if Bugatti were to build the Chiron of pickup trucks, what sort of average mpg would that abomination get from the EPA?
