Cadillac EV Previewed By Three-Row Crossover Concept

In addition to Cadillac, other General Motors brands will leverage the BEV3 according to their customers’ needs. Chevrolet, for example, is expected to take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 (or Y) with a compact-sized model. The renderings depict a three-row, seven-seat crossover with sharp styling and frameless windows, along with full-LED headlights and daytime running lights. There’s even a hint of a double-bubble roof when looking at the concept head-on, but Zagato had nothing to do with the yet-unnamed model.Also obvious is the Cadillac crest, which differs from the badge the luxury brand uses on current models. The XT6 is the newest of the lot, and by the end of the year, the 2020 Escalade will be unleashed to take on the Lincoln Aviator. “An upcoming performance sedan” has also been confirmed, something different from the CT6 V-Sport that will be phased out towards the end of the 2019 model year.“Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” explains Steve Carlisle, head honcho of Cadillac. “It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility.”General Motors does mention the Cadillac portfolio will welcome more EVs in the future, benefitting from “a variety of body styles that can be spun off this architecture.” The automaker is especially proud of the drive units (all-wheel drive more or less confirmed for the yet-unnamed model) and battery.Performance and estimated range are not yet known, not even from hearsay. It’s safe to assume that General Motors plans to deliver something superior to the Chevrolet Bolt , which features a 60-kWh battery that’s capable of 238 miles on a full charge. The output of the front axle-mounted electric motor is rated at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, translating to 6.5 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour.In addition to Cadillac, other General Motors brands will leverage the BEV3 according to their customers’ needs. Chevrolet, for example, is expected to take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 (or Y) with a compact-sized model.