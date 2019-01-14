autoevolution

Cadillac EV Previewed By Three-Row Crossover Concept

14 Jan 2019, 13:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
Remember when GM announced the BEV3 platform for electric vehicles with front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive? How about the fact Cadillac would be the first automaker to offer a model on the BEV3? With those details covered, here’s how the future looks for the crown jewel of General Motors!
23 photos
Cadillac EVCadillac EV2020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT62020 Cadillac XT6
The renderings depict a three-row, seven-seat crossover with sharp styling and frameless windows, along with full-LED headlights and daytime running lights. There’s even a hint of a double-bubble roof when looking at the concept head-on, but Zagato had nothing to do with the yet-unnamed model.

Also obvious is the Cadillac crest, which differs from the badge the luxury brand uses on current models. The XT6 is the newest of the lot, and by the end of the year, the 2020 Escalade will be unleashed to take on the Lincoln Aviator. “An upcoming performance sedan” has also been confirmed, something different from the CT6 V-Sport that will be phased out towards the end of the 2019 model year.

“Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” explains Steve Carlisle, head honcho of Cadillac. “It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility.”

General Motors does mention the Cadillac portfolio will welcome more EVs in the future, benefitting from “a variety of body styles that can be spun off this architecture.” The automaker is especially proud of the drive units (all-wheel drive more or less confirmed for the yet-unnamed model) and battery.

Performance and estimated range are not yet known, not even from hearsay. It’s safe to assume that General Motors plans to deliver something superior to the Chevrolet Bolt, which features a 60-kWh battery that’s capable of 238 miles on a full charge. The output of the front axle-mounted electric motor is rated at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, translating to 6.5 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour.

In addition to Cadillac, other General Motors brands will leverage the BEV3 according to their customers’ needs. Chevrolet, for example, is expected to take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 (or Y) with a compact-sized model.
Cadillac EV crossover Cadillac EV concept BEV3
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC CT6 V-SportCADILLAC CT6 V-Sport LuxuryCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVCADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeCADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverCADILLAC ELRCADILLAC ELR CompactAll CADILLAC models  
 
 