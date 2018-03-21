2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Unveiled, Boasts 4.2-liter Twin-Turbo V8 With 550 HP

More on this:

1 Cadillac Just Happened to Film Its New Commercial with a Tesla and LEAF Around

2 Cadillac's Small RWD Sedan To Lap Nurburgring Faster Than Segment Competitors

3 2019 Cadillac XT4 Teased, Going On Sale This Fall

4 Car Salesman Might Have Broken A Record By Selling 1,582 Cars In A Year

5 2020 Cadillac XT5 Facelift Spied with Redesigned Bumpers, Four-Cylinder Expected