2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Unveiled, Boasts 4.2-liter Twin-Turbo V8 With 550 HP

First of all, let’s talk about the engine. The all-new V8 will see its first application in the facelifted CT6
in V-Sport specification, packing an estimated 550 horsepower (410 kW) and an earth-shattering 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque. It’s paired with the Hydra-Matic 10L90 automatic transmission from the get-go, and as expected from this sort of performance, all-wheel-drive is also standard.
Compared to other CT6 models with all-wheel-drive, the V-Sport features a rear-biased torque split, active rear steering
, mechanical limited-slip diff, and summer-only performance tires developed exclusively for this application. On top of these go-faster goodies, the active exhaust ensures the engine burbles as a V8 should: loud and proud.
With great power comes great responsibility, which is why 19-inch four-piston brakes developed by Brembo
are on the menu. The steering and Magnetic Ride Control are re-calibrated too, all in the name of exhilarating driving peformance.
“The CT6 V-Sport was developed for driving enthusiasts who want the best of both worlds: a high-performance sports sedan and a luxury car with all the comforts and technology that come with it,”
explains Lyndon Lie, chief engineer of the CT6.
Full details, including zero to 60 and a sound check, haven’t been released. It’s likely that Cadillac
will get down to the nitty-gritty at the 2018 New York Auto Show, if not later on. On that note, what else can you expect from the 2019 model year CT6?
The mid-cycle refresh, as you can tell from the CT6 V-Sport in the photo gallery, ushers in Escala Concept
-like styling. The CUE infotainment system now features a 10-inch display running 1080p resolution, bragging with faster response and superior voice recognition. Over-the-air updates are also possible with the 4G LTE module.
Furthermore on the technological front, the Super Cruise
semi-autonomous driving feature is complemented by a suite of driver assistance systems. In no particular order, the most important are Forward and Reverse Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, as well as Safety Alert Seat.