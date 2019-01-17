Florida Man Finds Snake on His Car Engine, Goes “Crazy”

autoevolution
A man from Miami Gardens, Florida, had the most unpleasant surprise when he popped open the hood of his car after he had dropped the kids off the school, and found a snake curled around the engine. This is a “very Florida” kind of story.
According to Fox News, Ernst Dimanche had dropped off the kids and wanted to do some work on his Cadillac SRX. Dimance is a mechanic by trade, but this wasn’t a job he could perform: as per his own admission, he went “crazy” when he saw the snake on the engine. He panicked even more when he realized no one would come help him get it out.

“I saw the snake,” he says. “I just went crazy. Everything, everything on my skin, I got goose bumps. I don’t know how long it’s been in my truck, and I took my kids to school with the snake in my truck, and now I don’t want to get back in my truck.”

First off, he called an animal rescue organization, telling them that he needed them to remove the snake from his car. They agreed to come, but they would have charged him $300, which was a bill he couldn’t afford. Not even for a snake.

He then called the Miami-Dade fire department, but they couldn’t help him either: Dimanche says they refused to get the snake out lest they harmed it. In the end, it looked as if Dimanche would have to get rid of it on his own. The problem was that everything he did (with the exception of touching it) did little in terms of making the snake want to get out. It had found “its sweet spot,” Dimanche jokes.

To his good luck, one of his neighbors agreed to take the bullet for him. Using a coat hanger, he picked up the snake (which proved to be small in size, despite being a boa constrictor), took it out from the engine and then released it.

