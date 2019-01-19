autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Cadillac Sells 275 Units Of the CT6-V In Mere Hours

19 Jan 2019, 9:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
See the Blackwing V8 in the featured photo? That’s the reason all 275 examples of the CT6-V available through pre-order were sold within hours of the announcement. After all, prospective customers waited long enough for the luxury sedan to gain an engine option with more than six cylinders.
14 photos
2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V
The CT6 was never a commercial success in the United States, mainly because the interior left much to be desired and the four-/-six-cylinder engine options were on the disappointing side of internal combustion. The introduction of Super Cruise helped Cadillac to some extent, but at $5,000 on the Premium Luxury trim level, few and far between specified their car with the semi-autonomous driving technology.

Head honcho Steve Carlisle confirmed the sales success of the CT6-V to Motor Trend, with each unit kicking off at $89,785 including destination and delivery. Included in the price is a Cadillac V-Performance Academy two-day driving experience at Spring Mountain Resort in Nevada.

Launched as the CT6 V-Sport but renamed CT6-V despite the fact the twin-turbo V8 can’t compare to the LT4 in the CTS-V, Cadillac is re-writing the V-Series rulebook with this addition to the range. More high-performance models will follow, and it’s expected for the supercharged small-block engine to be superseded by the Blackwing in the case of the CT5-V as well.

In this configuration, the 4.2-liter V8 is capable of 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, translating to adequate performance for a full-size luxury sedan. On the other hand, the CT6-V can’t compete with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 Sedan.

Hooked up to the Hydra-Matic 10L90 automatic transmission and featuring 20-inch wheels, the CT6-V also happens to boast 19-inch wheels developed by Brembo for this particular model. A mechanical limited-slip differential takes care of the rear axle when cornering, and the V-Sport suspension system with Magnetic Ride Control takes care of the rest.

Active valves in the exhaust system, Active Rear Steer, performance-oriented torque split between the front and rear axles, as well as steering and throttle calibrations complete the menu. Like every other CT6 for the 2019 model year, the V benefits from the mid-cylce refresh that also marks the end of the full-size sedan in North America.

General Motors decided to drop the CT6 from the U.S. and Canada, ending production at Hamtramck Assembly in a handful of months from now on. The Jinqiao plant in China where the plug-in hybrid is manufactured will take over production, but as expected, that spells the end for the CT6 in North America.
2019 Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing V8 cadillac ct6-v sales Cadillac sedan
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVCADILLAC CT6 V-SportCADILLAC CT6 V-Sport LuxuryCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVCADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeCADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverAll CADILLAC models  
 
 