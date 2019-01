Cadillac Sells 275 Units Of the CT6-V In Mere Hours

AMG

The CT6 was never a commercial success in the United States, mainly because the interior left much to be desired and the four-/-six-cylinder engine options were on the disappointing side of internal combustion. The introduction of Super Cruise helped Cadillac to some extent, but at $5,000 on the Premium Luxury trim level, few and far between specified their car with the semi-autonomous driving technology.Head honcho Steve Carlisle confirmed the sales success of the CT6-V to Motor Trend , with each unit kicking off at $89,785 including destination and delivery. Included in the price is a Cadillac V-Performance Academy two-day driving experience at Spring Mountain Resort in Nevada.Launched as the CT6 V-Sport but renamed CT6-V despite the fact the twin-turbo V8 can’t compare to the LT4 in the CTS-V, Cadillac is re-writing the V-Series rulebook with this addition to the range. More high-performance models will follow, and it’s expected for the supercharged small-block engine to be superseded by the Blackwing in the case of the CT5-V as well.In this configuration, the 4.2-liter V8 is capable of 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, translating to adequate performance for a full-size luxury sedan. On the other hand, the CT6-V can’t compete with the likes of the Mercedes-S63 Sedan.Hooked up to the Hydra-Matic 10L90 automatic transmission and featuring 20-inch wheels, the CT6-V also happens to boast 19-inch wheels developed by Brembo for this particular model. A mechanical limited-slip differential takes care of the rear axle when cornering, and the V-Sport suspension system with Magnetic Ride Control takes care of the rest.Active valves in the exhaust system, Active Rear Steer, performance-oriented torque split between the front and rear axles, as well as steering and throttle calibrations complete the menu. Like every other CT6 for the 2019 model year, the V benefits from the mid-cylce refresh that also marks the end of the full-size sedan in North America.General Motors decided to drop the CT6 from the U.S. and Canada, ending production at Hamtramck Assembly in a handful of months from now on. The Jinqiao plant in China where the plug-in hybrid is manufactured will take over production, but as expected, that spells the end for the CT6 in North America.