Cadillac Sells 275 Units Of the CT6-V In Mere Hours

See the Blackwing V8 in the featured photo? That’s the reason all 275 examples of the CT6-V available through pre-order were sold within hours of the announcement. After all, prospective customers waited long enough for the luxury sedan to gain an engine option with more than six cylinders. 14 photos



Head honcho Steve Carlisle confirmed the sales success of the CT6-V to



Launched as the



In this configuration, the 4.2-liter V8 is capable of 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, translating to adequate performance for a full-size luxury sedan. On the other hand, the CT6-V can’t compete with the likes of the Mercedes- AMG S63 Sedan.



Hooked up to the Hydra-Matic 10L90 automatic transmission and featuring 20-inch wheels, the CT6-V also happens to boast 19-inch wheels developed by Brembo for this particular model. A mechanical limited-slip differential takes care of the rear axle when cornering, and the V-Sport suspension system with Magnetic Ride Control takes care of the rest.



Active valves in the exhaust system, Active Rear Steer, performance-oriented torque split between the front and rear axles, as well as steering and throttle calibrations complete the menu. Like every other CT6 for the 2019 model year, the V benefits from the mid-cylce refresh that also marks the end of the full-size sedan in North America.



General Motors decided to drop the CT6 from the U.S. and Canada, ending production at Hamtramck Assembly in a handful of months from now on. The The CT6 was never a commercial success in the United States, mainly because the interior left much to be desired and the four-/-six-cylinder engine options were on the disappointing side of internal combustion. The introduction of Super Cruise helped Cadillac to some extent, but at $5,000 on the Premium Luxury trim level, few and far between specified their car with the semi-autonomous driving technology.Head honcho Steve Carlisle confirmed the sales success of the CT6-V to Motor Trend , with each unit kicking off at $89,785 including destination and delivery. Included in the price is a Cadillac V-Performance Academy two-day driving experience at Spring Mountain Resort in Nevada.Launched as the CT6 V-Sport but renamed CT6-V despite the fact the twin-turbo V8 can’t compare to the LT4 in the CTS-V, Cadillac is re-writing the V-Series rulebook with this addition to the range. More high-performance models will follow, and it’s expected for the supercharged small-block engine to be superseded by the Blackwing in the case of the CT5-V as well.In this configuration, the 4.2-liter V8 is capable of 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, translating to adequate performance for a full-size luxury sedan. On the other hand, the CT6-V can’t compete with the likes of the Mercedes-S63 Sedan.Hooked up to the Hydra-Matic 10L90 automatic transmission and featuring 20-inch wheels, the CT6-V also happens to boast 19-inch wheels developed by Brembo for this particular model. A mechanical limited-slip differential takes care of the rear axle when cornering, and the V-Sport suspension system with Magnetic Ride Control takes care of the rest.Active valves in the exhaust system, Active Rear Steer, performance-oriented torque split between the front and rear axles, as well as steering and throttle calibrations complete the menu. Like every other CT6 for the 2019 model year, the V benefits from the mid-cylce refresh that also marks the end of the full-size sedan in North America.General Motors decided to drop the CT6 from the U.S. and Canada, ending production at Hamtramck Assembly in a handful of months from now on. The Jinqiao plant in China where the plug-in hybrid is manufactured will take over production, but as expected, that spells the end for the CT6 in North America.