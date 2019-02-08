Where in Outer Space Is the Tesla Roadster One Year after Launch?

5 Cadillac Renames CT6 V-Sport To CT6-V, Retails At $88,790

4 Florida Man Finds Snake on His Car Engine, Goes “Crazy”

3 Cadillac Sells 275 Units Of the CT6-V In Mere Hours

1 Original Ecto-1 Shows Up in Teaser Trailer for Upcoming Ghostbusters Sequel

More on this:

2019 Cadillac XT5 Now Available With Sport Package

Even though China gears up for the mid-cycle refresh , the XT5 for the 2019 model year in the United States doesn’t have anything new going for it except for the Sport Package. Introduced at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the option can be added to the Luxury and Premium Luxury trim levels for $2,995 and $1,995 on top of the suggested retail price. 14 photos



For starters, Cadillac makes a case for the Galvano surround of the gloss-black grille. LED headlamps, signature lighting, and cornering lamps, clear taillamps, side-assist steps, and 20-inch Technical Gray aluminum wheels are included.



As far as the interior is concerned, customers are treated to sports pedals and a choice of two color combinations. In addition to Cirrus with Jet Black and Diamond Cut aluminum garish, the XT5 Luxury Sport Package can be had in Jet Black and the aforementioned cabin trim.



“The new XT5 Sport package harmonizes styling cues from Cadillac’s new Sport models, first launched on XT4 and



Trim level-specific content includes Adaptive Remote Start, eight-speaker Bose audio system, leather seats (heating for the Luxury and heating plus ventilation for the Premium Luxury), an automatic steering wheel, and programmable memory height power liftgate. CUE 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment is standard on the Premium Luxury, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Cadillac Connected Apps.



Customers can further spec the vehicle with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi Hotspot, to which Cadillac throws in three gigs or three months of data trial, whichever of the two comes first. These being said, what’s hiding under the hood?



The Sport Package, as you might’ve guessed, doesn’t level up the driving experience or 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 of the The XT5 Luxury will be available for order in the spring, priced at $49,490 including destination freight charge. The question is, what does $2,995 add to the D-segment crossover utility vehicle?For starters, Cadillac makes a case for the Galvano surround of the gloss-black grille. LED headlamps, signature lighting, and cornering lamps, clear taillamps, side-assist steps, and 20-inch Technical Gray aluminum wheels are included.As far as the interior is concerned, customers are treated to sports pedals and a choice of two color combinations. In addition to Cirrus with Jet Black and Diamond Cut aluminum garish, the XT5 Luxury Sport Package can be had in Jet Black and the aforementioned cabin trim.“The new XT5 Sport package harmonizes styling cues from Cadillac’s new Sport models, first launched on XT4 and all-new XT6 ,” explained Steve Carlisle, president of the crown jewel of General Motors. “It gives our best-selling XT5 a dark, aggressive appearance and expands customer choices within our successful crossover portfolio.”Trim level-specific content includes Adaptive Remote Start, eight-speaker Bose audio system, leather seats (heating for the Luxury and heating plus ventilation for the Premium Luxury), an automatic steering wheel, and programmable memory height power liftgate. CUE 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment is standard on the Premium Luxury, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Cadillac Connected Apps.Customers can further spec the vehicle with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi Hotspot, to which Cadillac throws in three gigs or three months of data trial, whichever of the two comes first. These being said, what’s hiding under the hood?The Sport Package, as you might’ve guessed, doesn’t level up the driving experience or 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 of the XT5 . The engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, outputs 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.