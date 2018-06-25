Cadillac XT5 Gets More Expensive For 2019 Model Year

5 Super Cruise To Be Added To Cadillac’s All-New XT4

Around since 2016, the Crossover Touring 5 is the best-selling Cadillac currently on the market. The replacement of the SRX mid-sized XT5 is also manufactured in China by SAIC-GM, and for the model year 2020, a mid-cycle refresh is in the offing. 14 photos



That’s not entirely true now that the XT4 has arrived at dealers. It’s because of the compact-sized crossover that Cadillac has upped the pricing of the XT5 to $42,690 including destination charge. For reference, the 2017 used to cost $39,990. The 2.6-percent increase for 2019 is mirrored by the Premium Luxury trim level ($55,190) while the Luxury is up by $1,900. As for the range-topping Platinum, you’re looking at a mind-boggling $66,890.



The order guide for the 2019 Cadillac XT5 reveals that the Luxury now features the Driver Awareness Package (previously listed at $770). What the system adds comes in the guise of lane-keeping assistance plus low-speed auto emergency braking. The Platinum, meanwhile, comes with the Driver Assist Package (previously $1,595) that adds front and reverse auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, and so forth. Speaking of which, who actually uses auto parking assist?



