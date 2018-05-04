autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V, Humiliation Ensues

Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Dodge Demon - come to think of it, this is a pretty common scenario these days, since more and more owners of the Mopar halo car are taking delivery of their machines and hitting drag strips from across the country. Well, a Cadillac CTS-V lines up next to you for the quarter-mile game. Should you be worried?
Since the second-generation CTS-V (let's zoom in on this one, shall we?) is considerably slowed than the uber-Challenger, a stock car wouldn't pose any risk.

Then again, you'd expect the driver of such a Caddy to pack quite the show under the hood before deciding to duke it out with a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Heck, we could sit here all day and discuss the possibilities involved by such a 1,320 feet battle. Then again, we have better things to do, such as invite you to check out the piece of footage below, which brings us a drag race between the two slabs of America.

For the record, a stock second-generation Cadillac CTS-V is a 556 hp monster that can deliver clean 12s passes.

When it comes to the Demon, the automotive producers mentions a quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds. However, the best time achieved by a stock unit to date is probably a 9.9s run.

Why did we mention the "stock" particle? It's simple, really: Dodge Demon owners have started to take their cars down the aftermarket route.

Despite the SRT halo car having only reached the street earlier this sping, we can already talk about a few examples that have been massaged to around 1,000 hp.

As for how well these gym-taken Demons can play the 1/4-mile game, a new record was set about a week ago, with this sitting at 9.33 seconds (heavy YouTube surfers among you will recognise the record-setting car as the vehicle of SRT Mush).

