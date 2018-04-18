Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen “Leaves” GM, Replaced By Steve Carlisle

More on this:

1 Cadillac Escalade Offered With $10k Discount for 2016 MY Lessees

2 Super Cruise To Be Added To Cadillac’s All-New XT4

3 2019 Cadillac XT4 Goes Official, Priced At $35,790

4 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Rendered as The Forbidden Luxury Sports Wagon

5 Cadillac Just Happened to Film Its New Commercial with a Tesla and LEAF Around