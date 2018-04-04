Super Cruise To Be Added To Cadillac’s All-New XT4

More on this:

1 2019 Cadillac XT4 Goes Official, Priced At $35,790

2 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Rendered as The Forbidden Luxury Sports Wagon

3 Cadillac Just Happened to Film Its New Commercial with a Tesla and LEAF Around

4 Cadillac's Small RWD Sedan To Lap Nurburgring Faster Than Segment Competitors

5 2019 Cadillac XT4 Teased, Going On Sale This Fall