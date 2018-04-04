Super Cruise To Be Added To Cadillac’s All-New XT4

autoevolution
At the present moment, Super Cruise is exclusive to the CT6. The semi-autonomous driving system can be had on the second-priciest trim level, the Premium Luxury, as long as the customer is prepared to pay $5,000 on top of the $66,290 retail price.
First things first, it must be mentioned that Audi beat Tesla and Cadillac to Level 3 self-driving technology with the introduction of the fourth-generation A8. But Super Cruise is catching up, providing lots of useful driving aids on the long haul.

Introduced on the 2018 Cadillac CT6, the system is described by General Motors as being Level 2. The functions it offers, however, puts it at near-Level 3 autonomy according to the standards laid out by the SAE. Sticking to Level 2, Super Cruise can handle the steering, throttle, and braking with human monitoring. For the time being, the semi-autonomous system has mapped the 160,000-mile highway network of the United States and Canada.

Operational on divided highways with no intersections, Super Cruise can’t change lanes nor does it work in bad weather (snowstorm) or at speeds above 85 miles per hour. Fret not, though, for Cadillac will be upgrading the maps over-the-air on a quarterly basis, taking into account new roads and changes to the highway network.

I know what you’re thinking, and you’re right. Compared to Audi and Tesla, Cadillac still has a lot of improvements to do to the Super Cruise system. For this reason, the crown jewel of General Motors didn’t equip the 2019 Cadillac XT4 with Super Cruise. It’ll be added at a later date, however, though heaven knows when.

Speaking to Motor Authority, “a visibly annoyed Johan de Nysschentold the publication that “Super Cruise will eventually make it into XT4.” Reading between the lines, Cadillac’s system could be offered as soon as the 2020 model year or closer to the mid-cycle refresh of the compact luxury crossover. Boo and hiss, right?

Not so fast! As you would expect from a premium-oriented vehicle that costs $35,790 from the get-go, the XT4 features Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking, just to name a few of the technological features.

