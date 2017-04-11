Cadillac Super Cruise Debuts In 2018 CT6, Costs $2,500

Ever since it took the veils off the CT6 sedan, Cadillac made it crystal clear that its engineers are working relentlessly to bring semi-autonomous driving to its flagship luxobarge. Exactly two model years since the CT6 went on sale, Super Cruise technology
is finally ready to roll out as an optional feature priced at $2,500.
Dubbed as being as the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology for the highway, Super Cruise takes aim at Tesla’s Autopilot. Initially available in the U.S.
and Canada
, the semi-autonomous system has a trick up its sleeve.
First things first, the General Motors-developed tech breaks the norm by using precision LiDAR
map data in addition to sensors, GPS, and real-time video feed from cameras. Precision LiDAR, meanwhile, uses laser to improve mapping, thus improving how the vehicle controls itself through curves and hills. But still, this technology is in its infancy, with the current version of precision LiDAR being restricted to divided, limited-access highways. More to the point, the type of highways that have defined on- and off-ramps.
The system “allows hands-free driving and operates only within the environment where it has the most benefit,”
declared Barry Walkup, chief engineer of Super Cruise. “While it is technically possible for the technology to drive hands-free on other kinds of streets and roads, we feel strongly that this targeted approach is the best to build consumer and regulatory confidence and enthusiasm for advanced mobility,”
concluded Mr. Walkup.
To ensure safe operation, a driver attention function is included. A small camera located on the top of the steering column is designed to focus on the driver’s face. Working with infrared lights to track head position, Cadillac
makes a case for this solution as being different from existing driver assist systems, which rely exclusively upon driver input and warning messages.
All this is jolly and everything, but the truth of the matter is, Cadillac has yet to shoehorn a twin-turbocharged V8 in the engine bay of the CT6. Cadillac CEO and prez Johan de Nysschen promised it will happen ever since 2015, but the powerplant is nowhere to be found. Only the pretty Escala Concept, which debuted last year, features the long-awaited 4.2-liter TT V8
, an engine that features cylinder deactivation for the sole purpose of saving fuel.