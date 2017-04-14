autoevolution

General Motors Invests $14 Million In New Cruise Automation Development Facility

 
14 Apr 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Make no mistake about it, the next big thing in the automotive industry is autonomous driving. And General Motors is a bit late to the party started by Tesla, Mercedes, Ford, and Nissan. Hence, GM knows it needs to kick development into overdrive.
To this end, GM announced that it will invest $14 million into the New Cruise Automation Development Facility. On top of that, the biggest U.S. carmaker is committed to hiring more than 1,100 new employees at its San Francisco-based facility over the course of the next five years (i.e. until 2022's end).

A part of the investment is meant for repurposing an existing location in San Francisco, which will more than double Cruise Automation’s research and development space. What’s more, California Governor Jerry Brown allocated $8 million in the form of tax credit for this expansion. Not bad considering General Motors acquired Cruise Automation in March 2016 to reinforce the American automaker’s development of self-driving vehicle technology.

Over 50 units of the Chevrolet Bolt, all fitted with autonomous driving technology, are currently being tested by GM and the peeps over at Cruise Automation. If you’re lucky, you’ll might spot one roaming around San Francisco (California), Scottsdale (Arizona), and Detroit (Michigan).

“Self-driving technology holds enormous benefits to society in the form of increased safety and access to transportation,” declared Mary Barra, head honcho of GM. “Running our autonomous vehicle program as a start-up is giving us the speed we need to continue to stay at the forefront of development of these technologies and the market applications."

A first step in bringing autonomous driving to the general public was made only recently, with the Cadillac CT6. For the model year 2018, the luxurious sedan is available with a feature called Super Cruise. Priced at $2,500, the optional extra uses precision LiDAR, sensors, GPS, and cameras to semi-autonomously drive the 2018 Cadillac CT6 on limited-access highways.

Regardless of how much money and how much talent an automaker is willing to utilize to make Level 5 autonomous vehicles happen, higher-ups in the industry are extremely reserved about timing. From Ford’s point of view, the first autonomous cars are estimated to hit the road in 2025, maybe later.
General Motors Cruise Automation autonomous driving self-driving vehicle Chevrolet Bolt Cadillac CT6 technology
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78