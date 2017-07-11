2018 Audi A8 D5 Unveiled: Plays Technology Card in Luxury Segment

More on this:

1 2018 Audi A8 Shown at Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere Has Spidey Wrap

2 2018 Audi A8 D5 To Have Similar Suspension Technology as the S-Class W222

3 2018 Audi A8 Video Teaser Wants Us To Forget Traffic Jams

4 2018 Audi A8 Promo-Teaser Shows the Car Parking Itself

5 Audi Says 2018 A8 Can Coast At 100 MPH Thanks To 48V Mild-Hybrid Setup