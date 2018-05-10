autoevolution
 

Cadillac ATS Sedan Discontinued In The U.S., ATS Coupe To Be Phased Out In 2019

10 May 2018, 10:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The model year 2018 is the final one for the ATS Sedan, which has struggled since its inception to duke it out with the big boys from Germany. But as it’s often the case with compact premium sedans, the ATS had to play second fiddle to the A4, 3 Series, and C-Class. In addition to stagnating sales, the increasing demand for trucks and utility vehicles didn’t help Cadillac either. Alas, something had to give.
5 photos
Cadillac ATSCadillac ATSCadillac ATSCadillac ATS
According to spokesman Donny Nordlicht, “this year will bring forth significant changes to our product portfolio, most notably with the introduction of the all-new XT4 as well as concluding the successful life cycle of the ATS Sedan in North America.” The Detroit News reports ATS Sedan production is ending due to upgrades, expansion, and re-tooling of the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

For what, you ask? As it happens, Nordlicht let it slip that Cadillac is preparing Lansing for “the next generation of Cadillac sedans.” The crown jewel of General Motors has two sedans in the pipeline. In addition to a small rear-wheel-drive model that promises to “lap Nurburgring faster” than its competitors, Cadillac will replace the ATS and CTS with the CT5. Regarding the recently-facelifted XTS front-wheel-drive sedan, you could consider the CT6 to be an indirect replacement.

The ATS Sedan is also manufactured in China by SAIC-GM as the ATS-L, and based on the commercial success of the car in the People’s Republic, production will continue in this part of the world. The thing is, what’ll happen to the ATS Coupe?

Nordlicht told the Detroit News the two-door body style is “on a later life cycle,” meaning that production will continue “through the end of 2019.” The ATS Coupe for the 2018 model year starts at $38,495 while the ATS-V Coupe costs $63,795.

Although sexier and sportier than the sedan, the coupe isn’t selling well either in North America. Combined sales of the two models tallied 13,100 examples in 2017, down from 21,505 in 2016.
Cadillac ATS sedan Cadillac Coupe luxury US
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC CT6 V-SportCADILLAC CT6 V-Sport LuxuryCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVCADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeCADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverCADILLAC ELRCADILLAC ELR CompactAll CADILLAC models  
 
 