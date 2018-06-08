Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

Spyshots: 2020 Cadillac XT5 Facelift Testing in Europe

Cadillac is working on updates to its design language which will soon be applied to the XT5 crossover , one of its most popular models. A prototype was recently spied undergoing hot weather testing in Europe. 11 photos



The 2020 XT5 was previously seen testing near GM’s Milford Proving Grounds, but that's completely normal. Despite not being sold in Europe, this Cadillac is accompanied by a Citroen C4 Picasso, a car which nobody knows about in America.



Besides this model, Cadillac already has the smaller XT4 and is working on a big 3-row luxury crossover. They will be tied together by a common design language.



Beneath the camouflage, the refreshed XT5 appears to have a sort of black mesh upper grille, instead of the horizontal chrome bars that are currently used. This feature is inspired by the



At the same time, the headlights are getting some tweaks and will probably be connected to the fog light element below. Designers appear to be enlarging the bottom grille for a more rugged look, but changes to both bumpers seem to be minimal at best.



The 2020 model year will also bring about some new powertrain options. The base unit will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, more frugal but slightly less powerful than the 310-hp 3.6-liter V6. It's likely that the 8-speed auto will only be allowed to send power to the front wheel in the downsized model. A mild hybrid system has also been rumored, but we're not holding our breath.



At this point, we can't reveal what's going on inside, but it's a safe bet that Cadillac is upgrading the suite of safety tech to include Super Cruise, which is only offered on the CT6 at the moment. We would have liked to see the XT5 at the Nurburgring, like the ATS and CTS before it. However, the days of track-focused sedans are numbered, as Cadillac has been forced to jump onto the crossover bandwagon.